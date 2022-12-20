China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

China Yuchai International stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

