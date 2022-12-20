Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $142,800.00 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

CCB traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 33,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,710. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $83.58 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 718,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 639,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the second quarter valued at about $17,172,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCB. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.