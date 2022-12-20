Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 46,909 shares.The stock last traded at $501.45 and had previously closed at $498.40.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 5.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

