Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $40.77 million and $5.26 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.78 or 0.01500513 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009276 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020112 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00031917 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.01715879 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

