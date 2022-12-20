Collective Family Office LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.52. 20,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,617. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.