Compound Price Reaches $33.45 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $33.45 or 0.00198845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $243.11 million and approximately $18.14 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 32.92447586 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $18,400,890.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

