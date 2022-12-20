Constellation (DAG) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

Constellation (DAG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $89.99 million and $297,717.50 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $873.03 or 0.05182398 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00495708 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.85 or 0.29370963 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation launched on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io.
Buying and Selling Constellation
