Corsicana & Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Corsicana & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 7.2% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.93. 537,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,480,330. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.40 and its 200 day moving average is $179.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

