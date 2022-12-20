Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Insider William Benton Jones Purchases 20,000 Shares

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) insider William Benton Jones acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $15,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 133,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,680.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. 162,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,661. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRVS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

