Costco Wholesale’s (COST) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $520.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.95.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $457.87. 61,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $203.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.87 and a 200-day moving average of $501.87.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

