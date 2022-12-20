Counos X Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $333.20 Million (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. Counos X has a market cap of $333.20 million and $307,239.01 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos X coin can now be bought for $18.59 or 0.00110526 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $873.03 or 0.05182398 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00495708 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.85 or 0.29370963 BTC.

Counos X Profile

Counos X was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

Counos X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world.”

