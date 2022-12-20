Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Down 3.7%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 215,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,593,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

Coupang Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $223,654.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 757,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,634.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 757,146 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,634.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coupang

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 47.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 416,413 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 25.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coupang by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 605,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

