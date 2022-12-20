Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.79. Approximately 215,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,593,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $223,654.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 757,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,634.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 757,146 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,634.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1,174.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

