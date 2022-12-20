Curated Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $206.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.68. The stock has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

