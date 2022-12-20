Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 370 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 62,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 594,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91.

