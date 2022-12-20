CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $124.79

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $14.34 million and approximately $124.79 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00503287 USD and is down -13.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $92.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

