Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $44.02 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,466,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,023. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

