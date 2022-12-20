D Orazio & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $260,823,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,838,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $186,709,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80.

