Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 5,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,257,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $347.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 654,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,081,000 after buying an additional 635,953 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 17,462.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 586,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 583,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

