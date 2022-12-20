Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 5,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,257,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Dada Nexus Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 654,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,081,000 after buying an additional 635,953 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 17,462.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 586,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 583,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.