Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $258.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.82. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.23.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

