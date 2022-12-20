David A. Ramsay Buys 40,719 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) Director David A. Ramsay acquired 40,719 shares of Savara stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $60,671.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,987,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,094.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Savara Trading Up 3.4 %
SVRA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. 890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,853. The company has a current ratio of 26.55, a quick ratio of 26.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Savara Inc has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $173.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
