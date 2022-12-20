DEI (DEI) Trading Down 7% This Week

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, DEI has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00002035 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $2.56 billion and $3,250.79 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00387022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021966 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000958 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018041 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

