DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.58 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $2.58 billion and $2,681.94 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002056 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.25 or 0.00387804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021938 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000951 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00017992 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

