Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Director Acquires $4,140,000.00 in Stock

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) Director Simeon George purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,126,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,727,221.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Simeon George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Simeon George purchased 360,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $3,106,800.00.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 645,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,055. The firm has a market cap of $450.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DSGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Design Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after purchasing an additional 935,196 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Design Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,773,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,368,000 after purchasing an additional 586,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Design Therapeutics by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 459,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Design Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 271,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Design Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 209,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

