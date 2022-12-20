Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $1.31 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,320 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the third quarter worth about $28,616,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,237,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 494,746 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 22.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,363,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 436,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Desktop Metal by 26.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,176,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 451,540 shares in the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

