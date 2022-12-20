Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $1.31 on Friday. Desktop Metal has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.79.
Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.
