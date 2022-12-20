Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €41.50 ($44.15) to €46.40 ($49.36) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Deutsche Post to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($68.09) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deutsche Post from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

