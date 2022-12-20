Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €41.50 ($44.15) to €46.40 ($49.36) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Deutsche Post to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($68.09) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deutsche Post from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Deutsche Post Stock Down 3.4 %

Deutsche Post stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

