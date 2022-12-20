Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,687 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 705.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 162,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 142,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 75.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 159,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 68,318 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 556,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 36,318 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,840. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.