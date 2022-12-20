Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 1.8% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,204,444. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.62. 6,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

