Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Blackstone makes up 0.8% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.23.

BX stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $138.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

