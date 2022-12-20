Diversified Trust Co Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,372 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $194.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

