Diversified Trust Co Sells 48,952 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,952 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.4% of Diversified Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,060,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,274,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

