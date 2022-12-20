Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $7.06. 402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.