Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $39.91 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $39,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 38.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 35,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 21.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $139.52. 48,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,071,054. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

