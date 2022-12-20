Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $60,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,107,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,659,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,674,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232,488. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

