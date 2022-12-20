Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,184 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $68,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,534 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 163.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 553 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 34.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 143,219 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,433 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

EOG traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.37. 20,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.67 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

