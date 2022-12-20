Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Richard N. Massey Sells 181,630 Shares

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

NYSE:DNB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.51. 1,899,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,971. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.43 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

