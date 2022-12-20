EAC Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $21.25 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $21.25 million and $22,871.59 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.06585163 USD and is down -14.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $29,585.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

