Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Financial Analysis

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ecovyst and Standard Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $611.20 million 1.94 -$139.95 million $0.42 21.71 Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.20) -16.35

Standard Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ecovyst. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecovyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ecovyst and Standard Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 3 0 2.75 Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ecovyst currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.03%. Given Ecovyst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Standard Lithium.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Ecovyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Ecovyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst 6.96% 12.58% 4.90% Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66%

Summary

Ecovyst beats Standard Lithium on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc. provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications. The Catalyst Technologies segment provides customized catalyst products and process solutions to producers and licensors of polyethylene and methyl methacrylate. Its catalyst supports the production of plastics used in packaging films, bottles, containers, and other molded applications. This segment also provides zeolite-based emission control catalysts, which enable the removal of nitrogen oxides from diesel engine emissions, as well as sulfur dioxide from fuels during the refining process. The company was formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Ecovyst Inc. in August 2021. Ecovyst Inc. was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

