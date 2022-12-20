EdgeRock Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.06. 14,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,649. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $156.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

