EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New $178,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 264,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 181,091 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.02. 17,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,234. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

