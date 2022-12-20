EdgeRock Capital LLC Purchases 2,189 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.3% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. 226,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,742,406. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

