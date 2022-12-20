EdgeRock Capital LLC Takes $57,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.07. The company had a trading volume of 92,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,670. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.63. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

