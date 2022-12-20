Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Reduced by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $339.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.17 and its 200-day moving average is $329.50.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.