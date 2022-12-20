Epiq Partners LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 2.6% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,486,565,000 after buying an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after buying an additional 112,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.02. 6,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,677. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.84. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.81.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

