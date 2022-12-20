EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Cut to $45.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.64.

NYSE:EPR opened at $39.51 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in EPR Properties by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

