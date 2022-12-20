Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00007726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $82.73 million and $829,837.30 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,811.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00387698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.53 or 0.00871578 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00093538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00600145 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00274386 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,697,929 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

