Everdome (DOME) Price Hits $0.0023

Everdome (DOME) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $47.99 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

