Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $167.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $177.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $172.25.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $146.71 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $145.53 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.