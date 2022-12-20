FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.50-$14.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $483.00 to $493.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $429.63.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 5.3 %

FDS stock traded down $22.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,805. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $431.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.