Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $115.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $118.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

